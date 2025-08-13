/World Cup winner Cristian Romero named new Tottenham Hotspur captain ahead of UEFA Super Cup clash

Cristian Romero will succeed Son Heung-min as the new Tottenham Hotspur captain after an announcement was made on Wednesday (Aug 13). Romero, a member of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad in 2022, was Tottenham’s vice-captain as he shared duties with James Maddison. The announcement comes just a few hours before Spurs take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on late Wednesday evening.

Romero named new Spurs captain

“Cristian Romero has been named as our new captain by Thomas Frank following the departure of Heung-Min Son. 'Cuti' was appointed Sonny's vice-captain alongside James Maddison in August 2023 and now takes over the armband,” a statement on Tottenham’s website read.

Romero, signed in 2021 from Atalanta, is one of the best players in the Spurs ranks while also being a consistent feature in the Starting XI. He was one of the key players in Tottenham’s Europa League success when they beat Manchester United 1-0 at San Mames in the final in Bilbao. He played the entire 90 minutes in the final while forming a key defensive partnership with Micky van de Ven.

"I had a good conversation with Cuti Romero, and he’s going to be our captain. He was very honoured and very happy about it. It’s a big thing and should be to lead this wonderful club out on the pitch, not just for this Super Cup, but also throughout the season. I think he has all the right qualities. He leads from his behaviour on the pitch, driving the team forward in every way, and outside the pitch, he’s always pushing the team,” new Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said.