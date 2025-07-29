/'Unfortunately, Arsenal are one of the...': Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank's BIG statement

Ahead of managing his first North London Derby against Arsenal at Kai Tak Sports Park as part of their pre-season tour, Tottenham Hotspur new head coach Thomas Frank shared a few light-hearted jokes with the members of the media. The new head coach claimed their rivals are unfortunately one of the best teams in the world ahead.

"I think it's a great challenge besides being our biggest rivals and the first North London Derby outside the UK. It's also right now one of the best teams, I must say unfortunately in the world we also need to be honest. In that way it's going to be a big test, but it's more than a test as against Arsenal it's not only a friendly. Of course it's a game we will do everything we can to win,” Frank was quoted saying during the pre-match conference.

The Danish coach also confirmed Rodrigo Bentancur is set to return to pre-season action against Arsenal in Hong Kong on Thursday. The Uruguayan midfielder was ruled out of taking part in the friendlies against Wycombe and Luton Town on Saturday after he fell ill. However, he travelled with the squad on Sunday and is now in line to return at Kai Tak Stadium.

The head coach also had positive updates on Dominic Solanke and James Maddison. “Dom is looking much better, progressing, we’ll see if it’s too early for Arsenal, but we’re positive about him,” he told us. “Madders is looking better and better, could also be too early for Arsenal, again, we’ll see. Rodri is back from illness, so that’s good,” said Frank to Spurs’ media team.