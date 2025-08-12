PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur, 2025 UEFA Super Final: Where and how to watch - live streaming, match details, squad

The PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur 2025 UEFA Super Cup Final match will be held at the 25,000-seater Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur, 2025 UEFA Super Cup Final, Date-Time, Venue: After a monumental season, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur are all set to kick-start the new European campaign as the two meet in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup. Spurs ended the 2024-25 season with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final while PSG became European champions, beating Inter Milan in the final. So, ahead of the 2025 UEFA Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur, here are all the details of the contest.
The PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur 2025 UEFA Super Cup Final match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.
The PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur 2025 UEFA Super Cup Final match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.
The PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur 2025 UEFA Super Cup Final match will be held at the 25,000-seater Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy. It’s the home of Udinese – Tottenham played the Serie A side at this ground in the UEFA Cup in 2008.
The PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur 2025 UEFA Super Cup Final match will start at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday in India) on Wednesday (Aug 13) and 9:00 PM local time in Italy.
The match will be played over 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Should the scores remain level at the final whistle, the winners will be decided by a penalty shootout. There will be no extra time in this match.
Paris Saint-Germain: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.
Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha, Sarr; Johnson, Richarlison, Kudus.