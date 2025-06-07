/Ange Postecoglou waves goodbye to Tottenham fans, pens 'my overriding emotion is one of pride'

Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League-winning manager Ange Postecoglou saw his last at the club on Friday (June 6) after he was sacked, just 17n days after winning the continental trophy. Ending Tottenham’s 17-year wait for a trophy, Postecoglou was sacked after the London club finished 17th in the Premier League, a place just above the relegation zone. After his sacking, Postecoglou broke the silence and reflected on his time as Spurs manager.

Postecoglou reflects on time as Spurs manager

"When I reflect on my time as Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, my overriding emotion is one of pride," Postecoglou said in a statement released shortly after his dismissal was confirmed.

"The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

"That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream. There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible,” the heartwarming final message added.

Delivering Tottenham’s first European success in 41 years, Postecoglou was a huge success in his first season helping the side finish fifth, which saw them clinch a Europa League spot. The club would then build on in Europe to win the continental competition and thereby secure a place in the Champions League for the 2025-26 season.

However, it was the poor Premier League form that engineered Postecoglou’s exit as Spurs lost 22 matches, the most by any non-relegated team in a season. While the club received entry into the Champions League through Europa League success, they finished just a place above the Premier League relegation zone, their lowest in the competition’s history.

The club is now on a hunt for a new manager with Thomas Frank of Brentford and Fulham’s Marco Silva high on the priority list.