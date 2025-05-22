Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou fulfilled his commitment of a silverware after his side defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday (May 21). Playing at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spurs got the better of United in a narrow 1-0 win, in the process winning the club’s first trophy in 17 years. After the match, Postecoglou insisted that ‘he’s a winner’, having won a trophy in his second season with every club he has managed.

Postecoglou lives up to expectation

"I'm a winner. Win is what I do the most," said Postecoglou after his side's victory over Manchester United. "Even when I signed, Daniel [Levy] said 'we've gone after winners and it didn't work, now we've got Ange'. Mate, I'm a winner."

In a narrow win, Spurs attacker Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the match in the 41st minute as they held on to the lead until the final whistle. United looked short of options in the attacking third as Rasmus Højlund and Amad Diallo could not influence the game. United’s best chance came in the middle of the second half when a Harry Maguire header was cleared off the line by Spurs centre-back Micky van de Ven.

The win for Tottenham also saw them clinch a place in next season’s Champions League as they return to the premier European competition after three years. The win ended their 17-year trophy drought as they beat United in the final.

The win also saw Spurs secure their first European trophy in 41 years, having last clinched the same competition in 1984. Spurs are now the joint-most successful English club in the Europa League with the latest triumph. Both Spurs and Liverpool have three Europa League titles to their name, while Chelsea sit second with two triumphs.