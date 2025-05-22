Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has insisted he will quit without a payoff if the board no longer trusts him. Speaking on Wednesday (May 21) after United’s 1-0 defeat to Spurs in the Europa League final. Amorim insists he is not afraid of failure and will leave without any compensation. The defeat for United means they will end the season trophyless and won’t play in any European competition next season.

Amorim ready to quit?

"I have nothing to show the fans, so in this moment it is a little bit of faith...Let's see. I am always open. If the board and fans feel I am not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation, but I will not quit," Amorim told reporters.

"I am really confident on my job. And as you see I will not change nothing in the way I do things. I am not going to talk about the future, tonight we need to deal with the pain of losing this match...It was clear we were the better team, then we manage not to score again. The guys try everything to win the game. In the future, we can assess," he added.

Having succeeded Erik ten Hag in November, Manchester United’s new manager has found it difficult to settle and endured a very tough run-in. They have lost 18 matches in the Premier League and sit 16th, Utd’s worst run in the Premier League era. The club had memorable moments in the Europa League, where they beat Lyon and Athletic Bilbao.

Spurs end trophy drought

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur ended their 17-year trophy drought as they beat United in the final. The win also saw Spurs secure their first European trophy in 41 years, having last clinched the same competition in 1984. Spurs are now the joint-most successful English club in the Europa League with the latest triumph. Both Spurs and Liverpool have three Europa League titles to their name, while Chelsea sit second with two triumphs.