Delhi Capitals’ hopes of finishing in the top and securing a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Playoffs could take a massive hit as rain is expected to play a crucial role. Delhi Capitals are set to face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (May 21) with a place in the Playoffs up for stake. However, much will depend on the outcome of the match, as both Delhi and Mumbai are buying for the final Playoffs qualification spot.

What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

Mumbai experienced heavy pre-monsoon rains on Tuesday, raising doubts over the IPL 2025 contest on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. If the trend of rain continues on Wednesday, it is likely to affect the contest. While Wankhede Stadium has good drainage facilities, it is unlikely that it could tackle the heavy rainstorm that lashed the financial capital of India.

While the cut-off time for a five-over match is 10:56 PM, if no match takes place, then points will be shared by both teams.

What happens if points are shared?

If the match is washed out and points are shared, it is set to hit Delhi Capitals’ chances of IPL 2025 Playoffs. This would mean they will have 14 points from 13 matches and can reach a maximum of 16 points if they beat Punjab Kings on Saturday. However, Mumbai, on the other hand, will have 15 points and, like Delhi, will face Punjab Kings on Monday.

Technically, Delhi’s match against Punjab will be a must-win and they should hope Mumbai lose to Punjab. However, even if Delhi beat Punjab and Mumbai also beat Shreyas Iyer’s side then also the team from the capital will also face elimination.

DC’s qualification equation if MI vs DC ends in a washout

Interestingly, since Delhi and Mumbai are unlikely to finish on the same number of points, Net Run Rate (NRR) won’t play any role in the Playoffs qualification scenario. This will also be Delhi’s second match that will end in a washout, having earlier drawn blank against SunRisers Hyderabad in an earlier fixture.