Former India opener K Srikkanth has taken a jibe at MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings suffered their latest defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) against Rajasthan Royals. Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, CSK lost by six wickets and are now on course to finish bottom of the IPL 2025 standings. After the match, 1983 World Cup winner, Srikkanth, took a dig at Dhoni, advising him to walk away from the sport.

Srikkanth advices MS Dhoni to ‘walk away’

“Dhoni is also ageing, you can’t expect too much from him. But at the same time, you can’t keep coming and messing it up. If you are not able to do it, say you’re not able to do it and walk away. That’s a call Dhoni can only take. Whether he will continue, if he continues, then in what role: captain, wicket keeper or finisher?” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Playing against fellow IPL strugglers Rajasthan Royals, CSK managed to score 187/8 as Ayush Mhatre (43 off 20) and Dewald Brevis (42 off 25) laid the foundation. However, those innings did not do any favours to the designated home side. RR chased down the target in 17.1 overs and won the match with 17 balls to spare. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (57 off 33) was the star of the show for RR, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 off 19) and Sanju Samson (41 off 31) were also in great form.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, scored 16 off 17, which included one six before he was dismissed on the penultimate ball of the innings. His performance yet again drew criticism as CSK continue to struggle in IPL 2025.

As things stand, they are bottom of the standings with six points in 13 matches and end the season away from home against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday.