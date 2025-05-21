TOT vs MUN, Europa League Final: All you need to know, check live streaming, head-to-head, stats, Probable Playing XI

Manchester United are all set to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final as the two English giants meet on Wednesday (May 21). Playing at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, United can end a torrid season with a European trophy and Champions League qualification for next season.

Where to watch the 2025 Europa League final on TV in India?

The Europa League final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the 2025 Europa League final on OTT in India?

The 2025 Europa League final can be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app as well as its website in India.

When will the 2025 Europa League final start?

The Europa League final is scheduled for May 21, at 12:30 am IST (May 22) at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Path to the 2025 Europa League final

Spurs and Man Utd will enter the Europa League final with European glory top of their agenda, having been near-flawless in the Europa League. While Spurs have lost only one match on their way to the final, Utd are the only team yet to taste defeat in Europe. On their way to the final, the Red Devils saw off competition from Lyon and Athletic Bilbao, with the former game serving a treat to the fans.

On the other hand, Spurs have been professional with their performance and got the job done in the knockouts. They beat AZ Alkamar, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt on their way to the summit clash.

Which stadium will host the opening match of the 2025 Europa League final?

The San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, is the venue for the 2025 Europa League final.

Predicted Playing XI

Manchester United possible starting XI:Onana (GK); Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Fernandes, Amad; Hojlund

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting XI:Vicario (GK); Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Prediction

Going with recent form, we predict Tottenham Hotspur to beat Manchester United 3-1 and seal the trophy.