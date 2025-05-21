Europa League final: Ruben Amorim unbaffled by 'possible continental glory', says 'nothing is going to change'

Manchester United are all set to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final as the two English giants meet on Wednesday (May 21). Playing at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, United can end a torrid season with a European trophy and Champions League qualification for next season. However, United manager Ruben Amorim believes continental glory won’t change anything as their struggles in the Premier League continue.

Amorim opens up on United’s possible continental glory

"Maybe people will look at our team in a different way because winning a European title is really important. It would help us to finish the season in a good note. But nothing is going to change our season. Players know it, the staff knows, the fans know, everybody knows," Amorim told a press conference.

"Winning a European title can help us to have that feeling that can help us to build for the future, but that's it. I don't think we are playing for more than winning the title."

Red Devils currently sit 16th on the Premier League table, their lowest in the competition’s history. However, they can rescue the season with Europa League glory, which also sees them qualify for the Champions League.

Interestingly, despite their domestic struggles, the Red Devils have a flawless record in Europe, being the only side yet to taste defeat. They beat Lyon in a dramatic contest in the quarterfinal to advance 7-6 with three goals in Extra Time, while they completely demolished Athletic Bilbao in the semis.

Spurs to stop United?

While United are flawless in Europe, they have lost three times to Spurs this season, including a league double for the first time since the 1989-90 season. They also lost to Spurs in the League Cup quarterfinal in December. Spurs have also beaten teams from Manchester on five occasions this season while losing once.