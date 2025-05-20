The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) contest between Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad made headlines on Monday (May 19) after Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma were involved in a heated exchange. As LSG’s elimination from the IPL 2025 Playoffs race was confirmed after their six-wicket defeat to SRH at the Ekana Stadium, both Digvesh and Abhishek did not hold back after the former’s gesture. The incident was taken note of by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla as he acted peacemaker even when the two again collided after the match.

Abhishek Sharma-Digvesh Rathi involved in heated argument

On the third ball of the eighth over, Rathi dismissed Abhishek after he was caught at the deep midwicket area by Shardul Thakur. At the time of dismissal, Abhishek was batting on 59 and had smashed 6 sixes and 4 fours in just 20 balls. After halting Abhishek’s superb innings, Digvesh mocked him with a signature celebration for which he has been fined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the past.

This did not go well with the SRH batter as he took offence at the celebration while on his way back, with both umpires needing to intervene. The players had a heated exchange at that moment as SRH looked on course for a win.

The matter did not stop there as they both were seen arguing in the post-match as Rajeev Shukla tried to be a peacemaker. He was snapped by the cameras as he tried to cool down matters between Digvesh and Abhishek.

LSG out of Playoffs race

While Digvesh might have dismissed Abhishek and got the upper hand, it was the latter who got the last laugh as LSG were beaten by SRH. The six-wicket win for SRH officially ended LSG’s season with two more matches to go. They can no longer finish in the top four, leaving Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to scramble for the final Playoffs spot.