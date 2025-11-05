/Watch: Micky van de Ven sets Champions League stage on fire, scores goal worthy of Puskas award contender

The UEFA Champions League had yet another extraordinary evening on Tuesday (Nov 4) as the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and others enjoyed their time to get valuable wins in Europe’s biggest club competition. However, it was a night when Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven set the stage on fire as he arguably scored one of the goals of the season. The quality of the goal is already calling for a Puskas Award (given for the best goal of a season), highlighting the finish.

Micky van de Ven steals the show

Playing at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Tuesday, it was an important night for the 2019 runners-up as they went two matches without a win in all competitions and drew a blank in the previous two Champions League matches. However, that changed on the evening as Spurs raced into a 2-0 lead in the match before a magical moment from Van de Ven.

In the 64th minute of the match, the Dutch defender was defending on the edge of his own line when he received the ball. He would then sprint and dribble his way to score a goal that saw him cover one penalty box to another, catching everyone by surprise.

The goal reminded everyone of former Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min, who scored a similar solo goal against Burnley in a Premier League fixture in 2019. The goal was later awarded the Puskas Award for the best goal of the season. Interestingly, like Son, Van de Ven also collected the ball from the exact same position and scored his goal in the same net as the South Korean.

Spurs would later add another goal to the tally as they won 4-0 to register their second win and third clean sheet of the Champions League season. They will be next in action on Saturday (Nov 8) when they face Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.