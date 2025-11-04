/Champions League: In-form Bayern Munich head to Paris to face title holders PSG

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says Bayern Munich know how to "hurt" Paris Saint-Germain as the Bavarians brace for their away clash with the Champions League title-holders on Tuesday. PSG won the Champions League last year at Bayern's Allianz Arena home, thumping Inter Milan 5-0, but the Bavarian giants travel to the Parc des Princes in incredible form. Bayern have won all 15 of their matches in all competitions so far this campaign, setting a record for the best-ever start in Europe's top-five leagues.

The 39-year-old captain said his side "don't have any fear" of the French champions, adding: "We love to play against PSG and we're playing to win."

Neuer, a two-time Champions League winner with Bayern, said the visitors have a clear plan to rattle PSG.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We are both teams that like to have the ball, that's well-known, and perhaps we don't like to defend much," he said.

"There will certainly be opportunities to counter-attack. You have to be wide awake for that, and also try to have a good defensive structure against these strong and fast opponents.

"That's exactly how we want to hurt the Parisians."

Front-and-centre in Bayern's historic season has been the superb form of England captain Harry Kane.

Kane has 22 goals in Bayern's 15-game winning streak but has also been playing a greater creative role in the side, dropping deep to help out in build-up play.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told reporters Kane's "understanding of the role has evolved" this season.

"It's a bit of a mix of creating the conditions for him to do what he does really well, but ensuring he is where he needs to be to score goals," the Belgian said.