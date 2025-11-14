/Watch: Luis Rubiales, controversial Spanish football administrator, pelted with eggs during book presentation

Controversial Spanish administrator Luis Rubiales is yet again in the spotlight after he was pelted with eggs during a book presentation on Thursday (Nov 13). Rubiales, in the spotlight for kissing Spanish female footballer Jenni Hermoso during the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup presentation, has been convicted for his offenses. However, Thursday’s incident has yet again seen him make headlines, where he was egged.

Rubiales back in headlines

In August 2023, while he was the head of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), Rubiales forcefully kissed Hermoso during the presentation where he was one of the guests of honours. Spain had earlier beaten England in the final, which saw them lift their maiden title in the Women’s department. He has since been convicted and fined €10,800.

On Thursday, while he was in attendance and sitting on the podium during the presentation, his book “Matar a Rubiales“ (Killing Rubiales), one of the audience sitting in the back row started pelting eggs at him. Despite having limited capacity in the presentation hall, the attack came as a surprise to many.

In retaliation, Rubiales got off his seat and rushed towards the attacker before others came to rescue. Later, it was discovered that the person throwing eggs at Rubiales was his own uncle and the confirmation of the same was given by the former Spanish football chief.

“I’ve found out he was my own uncle, Luis Ruben, he’s called. An uncle who is my age,” Rubiales told news portal Periodista Digital. “He threw eggs at me because he’s a deranged person, and I don’t think there’s any justification for it. They’ve arrested him, they’ve taken him away and, well, we’ll have to take action against him because I honestly thought he was armed.”

While no action has been escalated for the incident, it will be interesting to see how Rubiales responds to the latest incident.