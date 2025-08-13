/PSG boss Luis Enrique breaks silence on Gianluigi Donnarumma situation, says 'I take responsibility'

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has broken the silence on the goalkeeping situation at the club as they go through a phase of transition between the sticks. Ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash on Wednesday (August 13) against Tottenham Hotspur, Enrique opened up about his friction with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had left him out of the PSG squad. According to reports, Donnarumma has been told by the Champions League-winning manager that his PSG career is already over, with a potential move to the Premier League on the cards.

Enrique opens up on Donnarumma exit

"Gigio is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and an even better person. But that's the life of a top-level footballer, as it is for coaches," the PSG boss told Sky Sports Italia.

"These are difficult decisions, but I take responsibility for the choice I made. If they were easy, anyone would make them. They have to do with the profile of the goalkeeper my team needs."

After the Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea in July, reports had stated that there was friction between Donnarumma and Enrique. The Spanish manager was not happy with Donnarumma’s work rate and therefore signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

As things stand, Enrique has taken full responsibility for the situation and backs Chevalier to succeed at PSG. On the other hand, Donnarumma is actively in talks with Premier League sides as he looks for a suitable club. With one year still remaining on the contract, it is likely that he is available for a cheap price in the market.

Manchester City and Manchester United are potential suitors for Donnarumma, as the Premier League giants have priorities of their own. With Guglielmo Vicario rising in the Tottenham ranks, Donnarumma will face tough competition to be Italy’s number one goalkeeper with the FIFA World Cup less than a year away.