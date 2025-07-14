/Watch: Did Donald Trump crash Chelsea's Club World Cup celebrations? FIFA president escorts US President backstage

Chelsea were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions on Sunday (July 13) after they beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 in the summit clash at the Metlife Stadium. The win saw Chelsea become the first winners of the expanded Club World Cup in the United States with a trophy presentation also in the spotlight. United States President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were seen presenting Chelsea captain Reece James with the Club World Cup Trophy, but one particular moment stole the show as President Trump stayed during the celebrations.

Did Donald Trump crash Chelsea's Club World Cup celebrations?

President Trump along with Infantino were seen handing over the Club World Cup trophy to James when one awkward moment made headlines. Trump opted to stay in the frontline of the Chelsea players after they started their celebrations. Trump stood between James and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as he refrained from leaving the spotlight.

Later, FIFA President Infantino took matters into his own hands and took Trump away from the celebrations, notably in the background and allowed Chelsea players to celebrate.

However, netizens did not sit back and spotted the incident, making remarks. While it looked inappropriate, it was interesting that no players had any issue with the scene and nothing was reported by the FIFA.

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump. PSG were the favourites after coming to the United States fresh from winning the Champions League and having destroyed Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-finals.

But having been three goals ahead early on in the semis, this time the roles were reversed as PSG found themselves 3-0 down by the break. Palmer opened the scoring midway through the first half and struck again to make it two on the half-hour mark, before taking advantage of passive defending to set up Joao Pedro for the third on 43 minutes.