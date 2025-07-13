LOGIN
Meet the top five goal-scorers in FIFA Club World Cup: Messi at no.4, check where Ronaldo is

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 21:18 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 21:18 IST

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, meet the top five netters in the FIFA Club World Cup. These five greats have risen in crunch moments and led their franchise towards victory.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most goals in FIFA Club World Cup history. In eight outings, he has netted seven goals while representing Manchester United and Real Madrid.

2. Karim Benzema
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Karim Benzema

Benzema featured in 11 matches for Real Madrid, scoring six goals. The French striker helped Real Madrid win the Club World Cup in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and finally in 2022.

3. Luis Suárez
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Luis Suárez

The Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez netted six goals in just six appearances while representing Barcelona and Inter Miami. He won the tournament in 2015 with the Catalonian side.

4. Lionel Messi
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Lionel Messi

Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi has netted six goals across nine matches in the Club World Cup. Messi won the Club World Cup in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

5. Gareth Bale
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Gareth Bale

In six outings, Welsh winger Gareth Bale scored six times, lighting up the FIFA Club World Cup for Real Madrid.

Trending Photo

5

