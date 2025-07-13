Meet the top five goal-scorers in FIFA Club World Cup: Messi at no.4, check where Ronaldo is

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, meet the top five netters in the FIFA Club World Cup. These five greats have risen in crunch moments and led their franchise towards victory.
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most goals in FIFA Club World Cup history. In eight outings, he has netted seven goals while representing Manchester United and Real Madrid.
Benzema featured in 11 matches for Real Madrid, scoring six goals. The French striker helped Real Madrid win the Club World Cup in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and finally in 2022.
The Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez netted six goals in just six appearances while representing Barcelona and Inter Miami. He won the tournament in 2015 with the Catalonian side.
Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi has netted six goals across nine matches in the Club World Cup. Messi won the Club World Cup in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015.
In six outings, Welsh winger Gareth Bale scored six times, lighting up the FIFA Club World Cup for Real Madrid.