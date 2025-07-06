/Watch: Lionel Messi rewinds clock, scores brilliant solo goal in Inter Miami's MLS win

Lionel Messi was seen rewinding the clock on Saturday (July 5) evening when Inter Miami crushed Montreal in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Having returned the MLS action after the Club World Cup exit in the R16, it did not take time for Messi to show his impact as he scored in the 4-1 away win. The win means Inter Miami sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32 points from 17 matches having made a poor start to the season.

Messi rewinds clock with brilliant goal

The Argentine was in brilliant form on Saturday as he reminded the world of his genius once again when the ball was at his feet. In the 62nd minute of the match when the score was 3-1 in favour of Miami, Messi showed his class with a brilliant solo goal. He floored five defenders on his way to the goal from the near-halfway mark as he made the score line beyond the opposition’s reach.

The goal reminded the fans of Messi’s brilliance in the 2015 Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich as floored the German side’s defence before scoring a spectacular goal.

What happened in the match?

Miami were playing their first MLS game in more than a month. They had advanced past the first phase of the Club World Cup but fell 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 last week.

Messi made sure there was no lingering let-down for Javier Mascherano's side, who are aiming to improve on their current sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 32 points from 17 matches.

"It is a great night, we took the three points that were very necessary to start thinking about the MLS again," Mascherano said.

"It is never easy to reintegrate into the competition after the Club World Cup, and the players have done it perfectly,” added the coach.