From Baseball to Football: Top 5 biggest contracts in sports

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 20:44 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 20:44 IST

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, let's have a look at the top five biggest contracts in sports history

Juan Soto
1 / 5
(Photograph:Reuters)

Juan Soto

Juan Soto, a left fielder from the USA, inked a jaw-dropping 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets in 2024. This deal holds the record for the biggest contracts in sports history.

Shohei Ohtani
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Shohei Ohtani

Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani shocked the sports world with his 10-year, $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers. Ohtani's contract is the second-highest in baseball history.

Kylian Mbappe
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Kylian Mbappe

French forward Kylian Mbappe signed a three-year $681 million deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2022. With a whopping $180 million signing bonus, his contract shows just how valuable the superstar is.

Lionel Messi
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers ever, penned a massive $674 million deal with Barcelona in 2017. The four-year contract, which earned Messi $168.5 million a year, made headlines in the football world.

Cristiano Ronaldo
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, made history with his $620 million deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr in 2025. His two-year contract, with bonuses and performance incentives, set a new benchmark in football signings.

