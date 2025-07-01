/From Baseball to Football: Top 5 biggest contracts in sports

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, let's have a look at the top five biggest contracts in sports history
Juan Soto, a left fielder from the USA, inked a jaw-dropping 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets in 2024. This deal holds the record for the biggest contracts in sports history.
Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani shocked the sports world with his 10-year, $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers. Ohtani's contract is the second-highest in baseball history.
French forward Kylian Mbappe signed a three-year $681 million deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2022. With a whopping $180 million signing bonus, his contract shows just how valuable the superstar is.
Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers ever, penned a massive $674 million deal with Barcelona in 2017. The four-year contract, which earned Messi $168.5 million a year, made headlines in the football world.
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, made history with his $620 million deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr in 2025. His two-year contract, with bonuses and performance incentives, set a new benchmark in football signings.