Rishabh Pant loves playing Test cricket; he loves scoring runs in Test cricket, and, the best part is, he is not even greedy about the records he often breaks in Test cricket. The left-handed batter was among runs in the second innings at Edgbaston, hitting a valiant 69 off 58, including three sixes and eight fours. However, as chirpy as he is behind the wickets in his turn, the opposition players also love a little banter with him when he bats; such was the case between Pant and Harry Brook on day four of the second Test in Birmingham. Though whatever was said was in all humour, Pant’s reply was full of humility.

Sometime around when Pant was batting in the second innings, Brook, standing in the slips, and keeper Jamie Smith tried getting under Pant’s skin with a subtle dialogue about scoring runs quickly. Although Pant’s style of play is daring and entertaining, keeping everyone involved, including the opposition, his game awareness is what separates him from the rest.

At a time when he and India captain Shubman Gill, who completed his third hundred of this series, second in this Test, were playing per the plan, deploying caution and attacking the loose ones, Brook reminded him of a fastest Test hundred record (scored in 55 balls), perhaps pushing him to play quicker and giving England a chance to dismiss him.



After Brook said, ‘The fastest I’ve done is 55 balls (and) you could have done that today,’ Pant replied, ‘It’s okay. (I am) Not very greedy for records. If it happens, it happens.’



His statement truly tells about who he is. A batter, who often gets out in the nineties, more time than most players ever have, cannot be greedy for records. He, however, set a few during the first Test in Leeds, having scored twin tons in the series opener.



Meanwhile, it was his team skipper Gill, who broke several records with his marathon 161 in the second innings. The right-handed batter now holds a record for most runs by an Indian batter in a Test match (430), surpassing Sunil Gavaskar’s tally and the second highest overall after England’s Graham Gooch’s 456 against India at Lord’s in 1990.

