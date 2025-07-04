LOGIN
Top 10 international goal scorers in football: India's Sunil Chhetri right behind Ronaldo and Messi

Published: Jul 04, 2025, 18:57 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 18:57 IST

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, meet the top 10 footballers with the most international goals. These icons have dominated the global stage with their scoring brilliance.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
1 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most goals in international football. He has fired 138 goals in 221 outings for Portugal, leading the charts with consistency.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi has netted 112 goals for Argentina in 193 appearances. He is second on the all-time list and continues to add to his tally in international competitions.

Ali Daei (Iran)
3 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Ali Daei (Iran)

Iranian forward Ali Daei has scored 108 goals in 148 matches and held the record for most goals in international football for many years before Ronaldo and Messi.

Sunil Chhetri (India)
4 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Sunil Chhetri (India)

India’s Sunil Chhetri has netted 95 goals in 155 matches. He is the highest scorer for India and remains active in international football.

Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia)
5 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia)

Mokhtar Dahari scored 89 goals for Malaysia in 142 appearances. He was one of Asia’s top strikers during his playing days in the 1970s and 1980s

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
6 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Romelu Lukaku has scored 89 goals for Belgium in just 124 games. He is the country’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates)
7 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates)

Ali Mabkhout has scored 85 goals in 115 appearances for the UAE. He is one of the most consistent goal scorers in Asian football.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
8 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Robert Lewandowski has scored 85 goals in 158 games for Poland. He is the highest scorer in Polish football history.

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary)
9 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary)

Ferenc Puskás scored 84 goals in 85 appearances for Hungary. His scoring record remains one of the highest in international football history.

Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia)
10 / 10
(Photograph:AFP)

Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia)

Godfrey Chitalu scored 79 goals in 111 matches for Zambia. He is the top scorer in Zambian football history.

