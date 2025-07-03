/Meet the top 10 richest athletes ever: Guess which Wimbledon legend makes the cut

From Michael Jordan to Lionel Messi, meet the top 10 richest athletes of all time.
(Disclaimer: All the data below are from Sportico's 50 Highest-Paid Athletes of All-Time)
Michael Jordan sits at the top of the richest athletes list with career earnings of $4.15 billion. The NBA legend continues to earn massive royalties from Nike’s Air Jordan line, which alone brought him over $7 billion in sales last year.
Tiger Woods follows at no. 2 with $2.79 billion in career earnings. His dominance on the golf course translated into major endorsements with Nike, TaylorMade, Rolex, and EA Sports. Beyond tournaments, he’s made millions through golf course design, books, and appearances.
Football star player Cristiano Ronaldo ranks third with $2.23 billion. Known for his fitness, the Portuguese football star has cashed in from contracts like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr. He has numerous off-field ventures, like gyms and restaurants, and also a YouTube channel which contributes to his earnings.
LeBron James comes in fourth place with $1.88 billion. The four-time NBA champion has invested in Beats by Dre and Blaze Pizza and holds a production company, SpringHill. With a lifetime Nike deal and a growing business empire, he’s as strategic both off and on the court.
Lionel Messi has earned $1.85 billion over his career. From Barcelona to Inter Miami, he’s secured massive contracts and endorsement deals with Adidas, Pepsi, and Budweiser. His ventures also include hotel chains and a reported stake in Inter Miami as part of his MLS deal.
The late Arnold Palmer remains sixth on the list with $1.82 billion. The golf legend’s famous iced tea line and decades-long endorsements earned him amounts in millions.
Roger Federer ranks just behind with $1.76 billion. The Swiss tennis maestro had major deals with Uniqlo, Rolex, and Mercedes-Benz. He also owns shares in the Swiss sneaker brand On.
David Beckham has amassed $1.61 billion thanks to his iconic football career and post-retirement brand work. From perfumes and fashion to being co-owner of Inter Miami, Beckham turned the sport into a business empire.
Kobe Bryant earned $1.11 billion before his tragic passing in 2020. He ventured into investment in BodyArmor, later sold to Coca-Cola and storytelling firm Granity Studios.
Shaquille O’Neal closes out the top ten with $1.05 billion. The NBA great owns fast food chains, gyms, car washes, and tech startups.