/Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Al Nassr in Saudi Super Cup, leaves heartbroken for THIS reason

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was at it again on Saturday (Aug 23) as he registered his name in history books by scoring in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ahli. By doing so, he became the first player to score 100 goals for four clubs from different countries, underlining why he is one of the modern-day greats. However, that milestone did not help Ronaldo avoid heartbreak as Al-Nassr lost on penalties to Al-Ahli, thus handing the Saudi Super Cup title to their arch-rivals.

Ronaldo adds another feather to his hat

Playing in the final, the Portuguese striker was in good form and looked sharp whenever he was presented with the opportunity. However, it was a handball that led to the historic moment as Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr got a penalty after Ali Majrashi’s handball in the penalty area. The resulting penalty was converted by the 40-year-old as he slotted home his 100th goal for Al-Nassr.

He became the first player to score 100 goals for four different clubs from four different nations. He is already Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals; the list also consists of 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and 138 for Portugal.

Back on the field, though, it did not take long for Al-Ahli to strike back as they scored the equaliser in first-half stoppage time. Franck Kessi slotted past the goalkeeper Bento after a well-weighted pass from Enzo Millot as both teams entered half-time 1-1.

Both teams were cautious of not losing the match and were defensively disciplined. However, Al-Nassr again struck with eight minutes from time as Marcelo Brozovic capitlaised on a defensive error. Ronaldo and Co. were cruising to a 2-1 win, but Roger Ibaez scored for Al-Ahli from a Riyad Mahrez corner to take the match in penalties. The match did not have an extra penalty shootout, so Ronaldo and Co. needed to keep their cool.

However, with five calmly taken penalties coupled with a miss from Al-Nassr handed Al-Ahli the Saudi Super Cup as Ronaldo’s landmark moment was drenched in sorrow.