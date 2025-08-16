/Here's why Cristiano Ronaldo may not play in India despite Al Nassr getting drawn against FC Goa in ACL 2

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way to India in the coming days after his Al-Nassr side was drawn against FC Goa in the AFC Champions League 2 on Friday (August 15). Ronaldo, who plays in the Saudi Pro League (SPL), will be playing in the second-tier competition of the AFC after Al-Nassr finished third in the league last season. However, Ronaldo’s visit to India could have a catch as the forward may not travel to face FC Goa.

Ronaldo to not visit India?

According to the format of the AFC Champions League 2, Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will play Indian outfit FC Goa in two matches (one home, one away). Al-Nassr’s away leg against FC Goa will take place in India, where Ronaldo could feature for the side. However, according to a report, Ronaldo’s contract has a clause that allows him to skip matches according to his preference. He missed all of Al-Nassr’s away matches in the group stage last season due to security-related reasons.

In the 2023-24 AFC Champions League, Ronaldo made a trip to Iran for the tournament, but there was a huge logistical issue for local authorities as well as Ronaldo’s security. It was then decided that Ronaldo would skip away matches in the group stage unless the team is in immediate danger of elimination. However, it is unlikely that he will miss the home leg of the competition against FC Goa.

The dates for the AFC Champions League 2 matches have yet to be released by the federation, upon which a final call will be taken. Al-Nassr are grouped in ACL 2 Group D, together with FC Goa, Iraq's Al Zawraa SC and Tajikistan's FC Istiklol.

AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage Draw Result

Group A: Al Wasl FC (UAE), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), Al Wehdat (JOR)

Group B: Al Ahli SC (QAT), PFC Andijon (UZB), FC Arkadag (TKM), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)

Group C: Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), Ahal FC (TKM)

Group D: Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK), FC Goa (IND)

Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (AUS), Tai Po FC (HKG), Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE)

Group F: Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA), Eastern FC (HKG)

Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN)

Group H: FC Pohang Steelers (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Tampines Rovers FC (SGP).