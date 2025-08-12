/Ronaldo-Rodriguez get betrothed! THIS is how much the stunning engagement ring cost. Hint: It's a lot!

While Ronaldo-Rodriguez engagement is the talk of the town, it is the engagement ring that is making the headlines as well. So here’s how much it took for Ronaldo to price the diamond ring as he begins a new chapter in his life.
Portugal star footballer and living legend Cristiano Ronaldo has finally got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. The engagement was confirmed by Rodriguez after she posted an image of the engagement ring with Ronaldo on Monday (Aug 11). While the pair is the talk of the town, it is the engagement ring that is making the headlines as well. So here’s how much it took for Ronaldo to price the diamond ring as he begins a new chapter in his life.
The quality and size of the diamond suggest it's absolutely premium, with professional valuations coming in the range of USD 2-5 million (approximately Rs 16.8 crore to Rs 42 crore). Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds suggests that the minimum value of the ring will be USD 2 million, while Rare Carat CEO Ajay Anand has valued the ring up to USD 5 million.
More to Follow...