/Ronaldo-Rodriguez get betrothed! THIS is how much the stunning engagement ring cost. Hint: It's a lot!

Portugal star footballer and living legend Cristiano Ronaldo has finally got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. The engagement was confirmed by Rodriguez after she posted an image of the engagement ring with Ronaldo on Monday (Aug 11). While the pair is the talk of the town, it is the engagement ring that is making the headlines as well. So here’s how much it took for Ronaldo to price the diamond ring as he begins a new chapter in his life.