/Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo for THIS record – Details inside

Argentine forward Lionel Messi has once again scripted history, this time surpassing his archrival, Cristiano Ronaldo. At 38 years old, Messi continues to impress the world with his incredible skills. Recently, the Miami superstar achieved a remarkable record by securing his position as the leading player with the most non-penalty goals in football history. Messi now holds the record with 764 non-penalty goals, just one more than Ronaldo's tally of 763. What's even more impressive is that Messi reached this milestone in 167 fewer outings than Ronaldo, showing how consistent he's been throughout his career.

Messi's current club, Inter Miami, has witnessed some of his best performances. In his latest match against the New York Red Bulls, Messi was outstanding, scoring a brace, providing an assist, and taking five shots towards the goalpost. With that assist, Messi's career total has now reached 386 assists, just 14 short of the incredible milestone of 400. However, there are other records within the reach of Messi.

Career Goals: 874, with 900 in reach (just 26 goals to go) Career Trophies: 46, aiming for 50 (only 4 trophies needed)

With 26 goals to reach 900 and four more trophies to hit 50, Messi is all set to cement his legacy as the all-time great. Messi’s journey from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain and now to Inter Miami shows his incredible adaptability and passion for the game.

Being the all-time top scorer for both Argentina and Barcelona is just one highlight in Messi's stellar career.

Here's a look at some of the other incredible records and achievements that define his legendary journey.