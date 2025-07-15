/Not just Ronaldo and Messi: THESE footballers also fly in private jets. Details inside

Football attracts the most eyeballs across the globe and footballers earn millions through club contracts, sponsorship deals, social media, partnerships and much more. With that kind of lump sum money, they live a lavish lifestyle comprising luxury homes, expensive cars and even private jets. Stalwarts like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the obvious names that come to mind when we think of footballers with private jets. But they're not the only ones flying high. Let’s take a look at the other football stars who also travel in some fashion.

1. Gareth Bale – Cessna Citation XLS+

The Welsh winger, known for his stunning goals, has made over $19.84 million a year. To match his lifestyle, Bale flies around Europe in a Cessna Citation XLS+. It seats up to 12 passengers and hits speeds of 815 km/h with a range of nearly 3,900 km.

Estimated Price: $8 million

2. Paul Pogba – Gulfstream G280

The French midfielder, who earned close to $23.34 million at Manchester United, prefers comfort and luxury. Pogba owns a Gulfstream G280, perfect for his trips to the US or promotional events. The jet can fly 6,700 km non-stop and comfortably carry 10 passengers.

Estimated Price: $20 million

3. Neymar Jr. – Cessna Citation Sovereign

The Brazilian superstar earns over $3.50 million per month. With that kind of money, he owns a Cessna Citation Sovereign. It accommodates 12 passengers with a top speed of 890 km/h and covers 5,275 km.

Estimated Price: $22 million

4. Zlatan Ibrahimović – Cessna Citation Longitude

Sweden's Zlatan owns the Cessna Citation Longitude, which offers long-range travel (6,482 km), luxurious seating for 12 passengers and space to dine or sleep.

Estimated Price: $26 million