/LA 2028 Olympics: All you need to know, key dates for Indian contingent in hockey, wrestling, badminton, athletics and more

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 16:10 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 16:10 IST
The Summer Olympic Games are set to return to the United States after 29 years, with Los Angeles hosting the Games. The Games will be held from July 14 to July 30, 2028. The LA Games will be even more exciting because of the return of some sports and the addition of new ones. Five sports have been added to the Olympic program for 2028: baseball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash. And yes, cricket is making a comeback to the Olympics for the first time since 1900. With Cricket's much-awaited return, a gold medal will be in sight for Team India. Now let's have a glance at the key dates for Indian contingents.

Key dates for Indian contingents

  1. Cricket (July 12–29): The women’s matches will run from July 12 to 20, while the men's matches begin on July 22. Medal matches are set for July 29 at the Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium.
  2. Wrestling (July 24–30): Wrestling has contributed the most number of Olympic medals for India since the 2008 edition. This will take place at the LA Convention Centre, Hall 2.
  3. Shooting (July 15–25): After grabbing three medals out of the six in Paris, expectations are high for Indian shooters. The shooting event will commence on Day 1 at the Long Beach Target Shooting Hall.
  4. Hockey (July 12–29): India’s most successful Olympic sport with eight gold medals. The men’s and women’s hockey events will be held at Carson Field.

5. Badminton (July 15–24): With the likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag, Satwik and many other emerging players, there is high hope from the badminton players. The badminton games will be hosted at the Galen Centre.

6. Archery (July 21–28): Archery events will take place at Carson Stadium, where Indian archers will look to finally end the medal drought.

7. Athletics (July 15-30) - All eyes will be on India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra once again in the javelin throw at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Athletic events will span from July 15 to July 24 in the Coliseum.

Key ceremonies

  1. Opening Ceremony: July 14, 2028, across two venues, the LA Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium.
  2. Closing Ceremony: July 30 at the Coliseum.
  3. First Medal Event: Triathlon on Day 1(July 14, 2028), along the Venice Beach coastline.

