/LA 2028 Olympics: All you need to know, key dates for Indian contingent in hockey, wrestling, badminton, athletics and more

The Summer Olympic Games are set to return to the United States after 29 years, with Los Angeles hosting the Games. The Games will be held from July 14 to July 30, 2028. The LA Games will be even more exciting because of the return of some sports and the addition of new ones. Five sports have been added to the Olympic program for 2028: baseball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash. And yes, cricket is making a comeback to the Olympics for the first time since 1900. With Cricket's much-awaited return, a gold medal will be in sight for Team India. Now let's have a glance at the key dates for Indian contingents.