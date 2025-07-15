/LA 2028 Olympics: All you need to know, key dates for Indian contingent in hockey, wrestling, badminton, athletics and more

The Games will be held from July 14 to July 30, 2028. The LA Games will be even more exciting because of the return of some sports and the addition of new ones. Five sports have been added to the Olympic program for 2028: baseball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash.
The Summer Olympic Games are set to return to the United States after 29 years, with Los Angeles hosting the Games. The Games will be held from July 14 to July 30, 2028. The LA Games will be even more exciting because of the return of some sports and the addition of new ones. Five sports have been added to the Olympic program for 2028: baseball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash. And yes, cricket is making a comeback to the Olympics for the first time since 1900. With Cricket's much-awaited return, a gold medal will be in sight for Team India. Now let's have a glance at the key dates for Indian contingents.
5. Badminton (July 15–24): With the likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag, Satwik and many other emerging players, there is high hope from the badminton players. The badminton games will be hosted at the Galen Centre.
6. Archery (July 21–28): Archery events will take place at Carson Stadium, where Indian archers will look to finally end the medal drought.
7. Athletics (July 15-30) - All eyes will be on India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra once again in the javelin throw at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Athletic events will span from July 15 to July 24 in the Coliseum.