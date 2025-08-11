/'Yes, I do': Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez are officially engaged, and the internet can’t stop talking—not just about the romantic moment, but about the sheer size of her dazzling diamond ring. On Monday (August 11), the Argentine-Spanish model Rodriguez shared the news from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, posting an Instagram photo of her hand—sporting a massive oval-cut diamond—resting over Ronaldo’s hand. Her caption was simple yet heartfelt: “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas” (“Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives”).

See the post here:

The comments quickly filled with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike. Fashion designer Ali Karoui wrote, “Congratulations, amiga,” while model Lima Lima added, “Enhorabuena” (“Congratulations”). One fan summed up the collective reaction with an all-caps remark: “QUE RING TAN GIGANTE” (“What a giant ring!”).

Within just an hour, the post had amassed over 1.6 million likes, with admirers swooning over both the couple’s milestone and Rodriguez’s statement-making sparkler. Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who began dating in early 2017, have five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8; daughter Alana, 7; daughter Bella, 3; and Ronaldo’s 15-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., from a previous relationship. In April 2022, the couple faced heartbreak when Bella’s newborn twin brother, Ángel, passed away shortly after birth.