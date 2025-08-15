LOGIN
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s Relationship Receives Approval in Saudi Arabia?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 21:14 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 21:14 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received special permission in Saudi Arabia, allowing him to bypass the country’s strict marriage laws and maintain his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

