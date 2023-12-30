Kylian Mbappe’s future could finally be settled in the upcoming January transfer window as Spanish giants Real Madrid continue their pursuit of the World Cup-winning star. The record European giants, Real Madrid, have set a Mid-January deadline to sign the Paris Saint-Germain forward and to reach an agreement with the club or else miss out on the dream move. Both Real and Mbappe have been linked with a transfer move in the past but have never reached an agreement despite the player’s desire to move.

Transfer saga

In the summer of 2022, both Real and PSG came close to an agreement over a deal for Mbappe to move to the Spanish capital. While a deal looked close to happening, PSG offered Mbappe fresh terms while also giving him veto powers ahead of then-star players Lionel Messi and Neymar. Real were considered to break the bank for Mbappe and lure to Madrid in the entire window with a transfer deadline day offer also on the table. However, the player opted to sign fresh terms despite Madrid’s interest.

What next in the Mbappe transfer saga?

Mbappe and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the better part of the last three years as the Frenchman is considered the next galactico at the club. Club President Florentino Pérez is a big of Mbappe and has been on the hunt for his signauture since 2021. However, due to financial constraints imposed on the club due to construction at the club stadium, Perez’s interest in the present day has cooled and will only welcome the 25-year-old at the club if he takes a pay cut.

Unlike 2022, Real Madrid won’t break the bank for the Mbappe knowing there could be pay disparity within the club. Players like Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni have taken pay cuts to join the side despite big-money offers from other clubs.