/Thomas Tuchel's England to face Uruguay and Japan ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

England will continue their preparation for next year's World Cup with friendly internationals against Uruguay and Japan, it was announced Wednesday

Uruguay will visit Wembley on March 27, with the Japan clash taking place four days later.

The two games will be the last time Thomas Tuchel's men play at home before they bid to end England's 60-year wait for a major trophy at the World Cup finals in North America.

England waltzed through World Cup qualification with a 100 percent record.

But their March opponents should provide sterner opposition, with Uruguay 16th in the world rankings and Japan 18th. Both countries have also qualified for the World Cup.

The games will be the last chance for players to press their claims for World Cup selection before Tuchel names his squad in May.

England are then expected to play two friendlies in the United States before heading into camp.

"We are really pleased to have these two fixtures confirmed as our World Cup year takes shape," said England manager Tuchel.

"We wanted to play two teams ranked in the top 20 in the world, but also to test ourselves against opponents from outside of Europe."

The German boss added: "After Friday's draw, the excitement for next year is really building and we can't wait to see our fans again at Wembley."

England will play Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L at the World Cup.

