Football: Spain captain Busquets tests positive for Covid-19, leaves Euro training camp

Sergio Busquets has left Spain's pre-Euro 2020 training camp after testing positive for Covid-19, the country's football federation (RFEF) announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the RFEF said Spain captain Busquets, 32, tested positive earlier on Sunday, with the rest of the squad all testing negative.

The RFEF added that those who have been in close contact with Barcelona midfielder Busquets "will remain isolated" as a preventative measure.

The squad will carry out individual training programmes in the build-up to the Euro, which begins on Friday.

Spain's first match is against Sweden on June 14 and coach Luis Enrique has until Saturday to make changes to his squad ahead of their opening fixture in Seville.

"Appropriate sporting measures will be assessed according to the situation of the national team captain," the RFEF said.

Busquets has played over 120 times for Spain and helped his country to triumphs at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

He has also won eight Spanish league titles and three Champions Leagues with Barcelona, as well as a host of other trophies.