/Norway forward Andreas Schjelderup to plead guilty to sharing sexual video of minor

Norwegian forward Andreas Schjelderup, who plays for Benfica, will plead guilty in Denmark after sharing a video of a sexual nature that included minors, Norway's football association announced Monday.

Danish media reported that the footballer was suspected of sharing a 27-second video via social media.

"Schjelderup made a mistake, a very serious mistake, for which he is criminally liable," the head of the Norwegian football association, Lisa Klaveness told reporters.

She added that he would plead guilty at a hearing at a Danish court on November 19.

The 21-year-old striker apologised on Saturday evening in a post to Instagram, admitting to having made a "stupid mistake" two years ago while playing for Danish club Nordsjaelland.

"I received a short video and forwarded it to my friend a few seconds later, without thinking clearly," he said.

"I only saw the first few seconds and not what the video developed into. My friend, after having seen it a few seconds later, reminded me directly that it was, of course, illegal to send, so I deleted it immediately," Schjelderup added.

Danish police only confirmed the date of the hearing, when asked by AFP.

Under Danish law, sharing sexual images involving children is punishable by a fine or up to two years in prison.

According to Danish media reports, Schjelderup is expected to receive a suspended sentence.

The left winger has been selected to play for Norway on Thursday against Estonia, a crucial match which could see the Scandinavian country qualify for next year's World Cup -- a first in 28 years.

"We are firmly convinced that there is no need to impose an additional penalty," Klaveness said.

