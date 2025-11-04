/Serbian football hit with tragedy, Mladen Zizovic, coach of FK Radnicki 1923 dies during match

Serbian football was hit with a huge tragedy on Monday (Nov 3) after Mladen Zizovic, coach of FK Radnicki 1923 suffered a cardiac arrest during a league match and was later declared dead. Zizovic, who collapsed during the match, was rushed to the hospital but was later declared dead. The match between FK Radnicki 1923 and FK Mladost Lučani in the Serbian top flight was abandoned as a result.

Mladen Zizovic dies on pitch

FK Radnicki 1923, sitting tenth in the 16-team top flight of Serbia, entered Monday’s contest with 16 points in 13 matches. A win would have seen them rise as high as seventh in the table, as they were up for the challenge of FK Mladost Lučani away from home. However, that was not the case on Monday as tragedy plunged the top flight of Serbia.

Zizovic suffered a cardiac arrest during the match before he was declared dead. The stadium was evacuated at the earliest, while players were seen under stress and looked in a state of sadness.

Who was Mladen Zizovic?

Zizovic was Bosnian and Herzegovinian by nationality and was capped twice by the national team during his playing days. Having started his playing career at Mladost Rogatica, he played for several clubs in the Bosnian and Herzegovinian and Serbian leagues before entering coaching. Primarily an attacking player, Zizovic scored 72 goals across his senior career before ending his career at Radnik Bijeljina, which was his second spell at the club.

The 44-year-old then started his coaching career at Radnik Bijeljina, having retired at the club. After two years in charge, in moved to Zrinjski Mostar and was most recently in charge of Radnički 1923.