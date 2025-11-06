/New era for Indian football: AIFF opens doors to overseas talent as Ryan Williams, Abneet Bharti join India camp

In a potentially game-changing move for Indian football, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has called up two overseas-based players—Ryan Williams and Abneet Bharti—for the national camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in Dhaka on November 18. This initiative marks a forward-thinking step by the AIFF, signaling openness to Indian-origin and foreign-based players willing to represent India, provided they secure Indian citizenship. The preparatory camp begins in Bengaluru on Thursday, with both players expected to join soon.

If they receive clearance, Williams and Bharti will feature in the squad traveling to Dhaka, a development that could inspire more international aspirants to follow suit. Ryan Williams, a 31-year-old midfielder from Perth, previously represented Australia’s youth and senior teams and played for English sides Fulham and Portsmouth. Since joining Bengaluru FC in 2023, Williams has expressed his desire to switch allegiance to India. After surrendering his Australian passport, he recently received his Indian citizenship. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said that the idea came from Sunil Chhetri during a camp in Kolkata earlier this year.

“Chhetri informed us that Williams wanted to play for India after giving up his Australian passport. That’s when we initiated the process,” said Chaubey, acknowledging support from the sports ministry and minister Mansukh Mandaviya for expediting the documentation. Meanwhile, Abneet Bharti, a 27-year-old defender and Indian citizen currently playing for Academia del Balompie Boliviano in Bolivia, has had an adventurous career spanning several countries including Singapore, Poland, Portugal, and Argentina. He was recommended to the AIFF by the Indian Embassy in Brazil and has now been invited to join the national camp.