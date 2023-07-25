Football: Kylian Mbappe reacts to NBA star's tweet on Al Hilal making record offer for PSG striker

Kylian Mbappe and his transfer from Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain is turning out to be global affair with Saudi club Al Hilal making a record bid for the French player. While the player has remained largely silent on his next move, his reaction to NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo's tweet has gone viral.

After the news of Al Hilal making an offer of $300 million for PSG player to open the transfer talks broke, Antetokounmpo posted a hilarious social media post on the news.

"Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe," posted on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, along side a photo of himself. Replying to the tweet, Mbappe posted multiple laughing emojis. Have a look at the tweets here:

Al Hilal's offer of $332 million is a record sum for the transfer fee for a football player. Mbappe had been put on sale by his club after the French giants learned citing sources that the star striker is planning to move to Real Madrid in free agency next year.

Mbappe, who has one year left on his contract with the French club, had already announced that he'll not sign the contract extension but would remain at PSG for this year. Reacting to Mbappe's move, the club management had said that he'd have to sign a new contract in order to stay with the club this season.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the PSG president, had told reporters that they want Mbappe to sign a contract at new PSG coach Louis Enrique's introductory press conference.

"My position is very clear. I don't want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract," Al-Khelaifi had told reporters.

In latest, PSG had also left out Mbappe from their 29-man squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea. The move clearly shows the strained relationships between the striker and the club.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE