Football: PSG president to Kylian Mbappe - Sign a new contract to stay

Kylian Mbappe may have sent the letter to French club Paris Saint-Germain about not intending to extend his contract post 2024, but the club president is no mood to let him go for free.

At an event where Luis Enrique was introduced as PSG's new coach, clubs president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told the reporters that the Ligue 1 champions won't let the forward leave for free next year. The club president also said that if Mbappe wants to stay with the club then he must sign a new contract.

Mbappe, notably, had sent a 'letter of intention' to PSG which read that he's not willing to extend his contract beyond the upcoming season. The forward, however, had said that he's going to stay with the French champions for this season. But Al-Khellaifi seems to have other ideas.

"My position is very clear. I don't want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract," Al-Khelaifi told reporters after unveiling Luis Enrique as the club's new manager.

"We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free -- we can't do that. This is a French club.

"He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it's not my fault. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, that's very clear."

Mbappe had joined PSG in 2017 from AS Monaco and was paid $195.7 million. His contract, which expires in 2024, will leave PSG no chance of recovering any money spent on buying him shall he chooses not to renew the deal. The forward has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 since last five seasons.

PSG, however, willing to keep him in Paris, especially after losing Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in free agency this year.

