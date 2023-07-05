Football: Lionel Messi still gets paid by Barcelona and will continue to do so for two more years. Here's why

Argentina's football superstar Lionel Messi shocked everyone when he left his long-time football club Barcelona in 2021. He again gave a shock to fans this year when he decided to leave Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. Messi's America move came amid news of La Liga giants Barcelona trying to get him back.

Messi's return to Barcelona may not have happened but he's still getting paid by them and would continue to do so for two more years. The news was confirmed by Barcelona owner Joan Laporta in a recent interview.

Speaking to Spanish radio Cadena SER, Laporta said that the club owes only salary to Messi which is being paid as agreed with the previous board of the club.

“[Do] we owe any money to Messi? The only thing we owe are the salary deferrals that were agreed with the previous board of the club. This is producing pending payments that will come to an end in 2025. We are paying everything religiously,” Laporta said.

It was Barcelona's financial troubles only that they could not sign Messi again.

Nonetheless, Messi is now with David Beckham-backed Inter Miami after signing a contract worth $125-$150 million for two and a half years.

Messi had been with Barcelona since he was 16 and played in the youth teams initially before making his debut for club in 2004. He went on to play 520 games for the club and scored a record 474 goals till his departure in 2021 season.

Messi's PSG stint, however, wasn't as memorable as he stayed in the French capital for just abut two years. He played 58 games in PSG shirt and scored 22 goals. As of June 30, his contract has expired with the Ligue 1 club and he has official become a member of Inter Miami.

