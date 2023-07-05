NBA announces testing of in-game flopping penalty at 2023 summer league

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that it would be testing out a proposed in-game penalty for flopping in the summer league on provisional basis. The NBA announced the move on its official communications Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 4.

The league had defined flopping or a flop in 2012 as "an attempt to either fool referees into calling undeserved fouls or fool fans into thinking the referees missed a foul call by exaggerating the effect of contact with an opposing player."

The NBA had also introduced an anti-flopping ruling in 2012 but that has rarely been enforced. As per the old rule, a flop by a player resulted in a warning. Post the first warning, there were provisions of an increasing amount of fine for every subsequent flop.

In the latest rule, a flop - to be determined by the referees, will be punished with a single free throw to the opposing team and the possession as well. As for the player who commits the flop violation, the player would be given an unsportsmanlike technical foul. The proposed In-Game Flopping Penalty will be in effect on a provisional basis for all 2023 NBA summer leagues. pic.twitter.com/eqdJ5gHr7d — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 4, 2023 × A flop violation, however, would not be counted in personal fouls or lead to an ejection, read the new flop rules on NBA's twitter.

The referees won't be required to stop the live play to call a flopping violation, instead they can wait for the next neutral opportunity to stop the play.

In other news, Minnesota's All-Star guard Anthony Edwards has agreed to a rookie max contract with the Timberwolves. Edwards, as per the deal, may get up to $260 million in the five-year designated contract.

Since being drafted by the Wolves as 2020's no. 1 draft pick, Edwards has been one of the most explosive guards in the NBA. The guard, who will turn 22, has already joined the elite company of Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in the list of most points before turning 22.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE