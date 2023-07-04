NBA: Anthony Edwards signs rookie max contract with Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota's All-Star guard Anthony Edwards has agreed to a rookie max contract with the Timberwolves. Edwards, as per the deal, may get up to $260 million in the five-year designated contract. The news was confirmed by Edwards' agents Billy Duffy and Joe Branch to ESPN on Monday.

Since being drafted by the Wolves as 2020's no. 1 draft pick, Edwards has been one of the most explosive guards in the NBA. The guard, who will turn 22, has already joined the elite company of Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony on the list of most points before turning 22.

The Wolves guard has 4,871 points so far in three seasons while LeBron, Durant and Melo had 7,067, 5,967 and 5,405 points, respectively before turning 22. As per the ESPN Stats and Research, Edwards is the only player in the league with 1,500 points and 100 steals in the last two seasons of NBA.

"I'm humbled, appreciative and excited to remain in Minnesota as part of this incredible Timberwolves organization," Edwards said in a statement, reported ESPN. "It's amazing to see where hard work can take you."

Edwards, since his debut in 2020-21 season, has averaged 21.8 points per game with 5.1 assists and 3.7 assists as well. He has gradually improved his numbers in the last two seasons, going for 21.3 in 2021-22 and 24.6 in 2022-23 season after scoring 19.3 points per game in his debut season. His rebounds and assists have also improved gradually from 4.7 and 2.9 in rookie season to 5.8 and 4.4 in last season.

Apart from Edwards, three more players of his draft class have agreed to a rookie max contract. The others who have agreed to a max contracts from 2020 draft class are: Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball and Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane.

