NFL: Kansas City Chiefs WR Richie James likes 'everything' about his newest opportunity

Kansas City Chiefs' newest wide receiver Richie James is excited to be a part of the last year's Super Bowl champion franchise. The WR, in his fourth NFL season, earned the one-year deal with the Chiefs following his break-out season with the New York Giants.

James had joined the league in 2018 and had spent three years with the San Francisco 49ers before moving to New York. In 17 games with the Giants, James received the ball 57 times and covered 569 yards, averaging 10 yards per carry. He also notched up four touchdowns to his name, one more than he had in his first three seasons in the league. 2022 was also James' best season in the league.

Speaking on his opportunity with the Chiefs, James was confident on getting a chance to build on his performance of the last year.

"It's very similar offenses," James had told the Kansas City Star in June. "And you got the smartest and the greatest head coach you can possibly ask for."

The 27-year-old, however, might not find himself in the top of depth chart of the Chiefs for the position even with the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. James, although, is willing to contribute in any way the Chiefs want him to.

"Wherever they put me at, I'm just here to contribute to whatever they want me to do," he said.

Overall, James had a perfect answer when asked about what he likes the most about his new franchise: "Everything," James had said.

In his four-year long career, James has played in 57 games so far. In those 57 games he has played, the WR has received the ball 95 times and has racked 1,258 yards. He averages 13.2 yards per carry, overall with seven touchdowns to his name.

