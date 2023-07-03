Golf: Rickie Fowler wins in Detroit to end four-year long drought

Rickie Fowler, at last, won a PGA Tour trophy as he held on to a lead for a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Sunday. The win comes two weeks after Fowler let a chance slip away at the U.S. Open for his first major. To win in Detroit,

Fowler made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first hole in the playoff.

Fowler also staved off advances from Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin for his first win in four years.

"It's just nice to have this one out of the way," Fowler said after winning as reported by the Associated Press. "I'm obviously going to soak this one in and celebrate a bit.

"Yeah, it's just been a long road," he added.

Fowler, who had finished joint-fifth at the U.S. Open with card of 75, with the Detroit win, also ended his career-long championship draught during which he made 96 starts. In the last month, Fowler had another chance to win a trophy at the Travelers Championship but finished joint 13th with a card of 69.

"I knew it was just a matter of time with how I've been playing," said Fowler, who has finished in top-10 eight times this season. "I've had a couple tough weekends where I had a chance."

At the U.S. Open, Fowler had the share in lead of 54-hole and was a co-leader in at least one tournament since last two years, but the win eluded him.

Detroit is Fowler's sixth PGA Tour win and a first after the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Fowler's fellow countryman and second-placed Morikawa was also happy to see Fowler win despite being disappointed on missing out on a victory. Morikawa had last won a trophy at 2021 Open Championship.

"He's been playing phenomenal golf, it's great to see," he said. "People love him," added Morikawa.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE