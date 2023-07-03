Formula One: Hamilton, Sainz demoted in final result after Aston Martin protest upheld at Austrian GP

Formula One's governing body, FIA, has released reviewed results for the Austrian Grand Prix after handing out penalties to eight drivers. The new classification affected seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's standings.

The podium finishers, Red Bull's Max Verstappen on first, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on second and Red Bull's Sergio Perez on third, had no affect on their standings though.

The FIA reviewed the results after Aston Martin submitted an official protest post the end of 71-lap race on Sunday, July 2. Many of the drivers had already been handed penalties for the track limits violations before Aston Martin's protest.

After reviewing the protest from Aston Martin, race stewards upheld it and posed additional penalties for exceeding the track limits. A driver breaches the track limits when all four tryers of the automobile cross the white lines on the edge of the track.

The drivers affected with additional penalties, apart from Sainz and Hamilton were: Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Williams Alex Albon, Alpine's Estabon Ocon, Williams' Logan Sargeant, and AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsuonda.

The stewards used the following calculations for the additional penalties:

For four infringements, a five-second time penalty; for five infringements, a 10-second time penalty.

A reset was allowed due to the excessive number of infringements after initial penalties. The counting of infringements then restarted. After another four infringements, a five-second time penalty; after five, a 10-second time penalty applied again.

After the calculation post additional penalties, Sainz dropped from P4 to P6 while Hamilton dropped to P8 from P7. Hamilton's teammate at Mercedes George Russell, however, kept P7 in house as he got elevated.

McLaren's Lando Norris was elevated to P4 and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso got P5 post Sainz drop. Gasly also dropped to a place to P10 while Ocon from P12 to P14. For AlphaTauri, De Vries dropped from P15 to P17 while Tsunoda fell to P19 from P18.