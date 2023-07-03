Ashes 2023: Injured Ollie Pope retains his place as England announce squad for 3rd Test

England have announced the squad for third Ashes Test against Australia and batsman Ollie Pope has retained his place despite injuring his shoulder at Lord's. Pope had jarred his shoulder in first innings of the second Test and left the field subsequently. The batsman, however, was asked to field after England were informed that they can't use a substitute fielder.

Pope although will go for scans to ascertain the extent of injury before being confirmed in the playing XI for the Headingley Test, starting July 6, read an ESPNCricinfo report. In case Pope doesn't make it to the final XI, Dan Lawrence is expected to replace him. Lawrence is also the only extra batter in the squad with wicket-keeper Ben Foakes being overlooked again.

England, who are trailing 0-2 in the series, however, are confident of getting spin allrounder Moeen Ali back in the XI. Ali, who came out of retirement to play in the Ashes, got his finger injured in the first Test and didn't feature in the second one at Lord's. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who was added to the squad as Ali's back-up for the second Test, has been dropped.

In the fast bowling department, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood remain the two options for England apart from the four who played in the Lord's Test. England wanted to play Wood in the second Test but the express bowler had made himself unavailable for the selection citing fitness issues. Stokes, however, has indicated that Wood may play in the third Ashes Test.

As for the Lord's Test, England lost the match by 43 runs despite Stokes' raging 155. The England skipper had unleashed a beast mode after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal. Such was the impact of his innings, that England, who required 257 run at the start of day 5, needed just 70 runs by the time he departed with more than a session left. England, however, had only tail-enders left after Stokes and eventually folded out for 327.

England squad for 3rd Ashes Test: Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

