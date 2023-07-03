NBA: Free agent Eric Gordon signs up with Phoenix Suns in two-year deal

Free agent Eric Gordon has signed up with the Phoenix Suns in a two-year, $6 million deal, reported ESPN citing Gordon's agents Aaron Mintz and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports. The deal also includes a player option, ESPN further reported.

Gordon recently became a free agent after the Los Angeles Clippers decided not to opt a $21 million guarantee option in his contract last week. The Clippers are expected to save more than $100 million on it projected tax bill with the move. The 34-year-old became a hot property as soon as he hit the free agency market after being waived off.

Gordon had made his debut with the Clippers in 2008 and stayed with them till 2011 season. He then moved to New Orleans for five years where he played for the Hornets and Pelican before leaving shifting bases to Houston in 2016. Gordon came back to the Clippers ahead of last season before becoming a free agent.

He has played 818 games in his career so far with 627 starts. He averages 16.0 points overall in career. His best season in NBA was during his first stint with the Clippers where he averaged 22.3 points in 2010-11.

With Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton already in the Suns' roster, Gordon definitely pumps up the team further to be a championship contender.

In other news, Kyrie Irving has also agreed to stay in Dallas after signing a deal with the Mavericks. The three-year deal is worth $126 million.

The 31-year-old guard, who is also and eight-time All-Star, had joined the Mavericks in 2022, following asking for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in the mid of the season. The Mavericks had traded Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick along with a couple of second-round picks to put Irving alongside Luca Doncic.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE