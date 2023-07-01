NBA: Kyrie Irving to stay with the Mavericks in three-year , $126 million deal

NBA star Kyrie Irving has agreed to stay at the Dallas Mavericks in a three-year, $126 million deal, reported ESPN citing Irving's agent. Irving, notably, is considered to be one of the best guards to play in the league.

The 31-year-old guard, who is also and eight-time All-Star, had joined the Mavericks in 2022, following asking for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in the mid of the season. The Mavericks had traded Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick along with a couple of second-round picks to put Irving alongside Luca Doncic.

Dallas, however, didn't get the desired results immediately as they went 5-11 (win-loss) for the first 16 games and eventually failed to qualify for the postseason. Mavs governor Mark Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison, nonetheless, had confirmed keeping Irving in Dallas as their top priority.

"I think Luka and Kai work together," Harrison had said during a media interview in April.

"I think when we have that talented of a player -- that talented of two players -- I think they work together. I really think it's the players around them ... kind of knowing their role with having those two guys out on the floor at the same time. I think that's the thing that we need to work on."

As for Irving, the Mavericks are his fourth franchise, having previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets. Irving's exits from the franchise, however, are equally as famous as his game. He had asked for trade from the Cavaliers an year after winning a championship with them in 2016.

His stint with the Celtics also came to end after two seasons amid the popular belief that he wished to join Kevin Durant in free agency as a package. The rumours were proven to be true after both Durant and Irving joined the Nets.

His stay with the Nets had many controversies around him and he eventually asked for trade. The request was granted in February earlier this year when he moved to Dallas.

Irving averages 23.4 points and 5.7 assists in his 671 games he has played so far after making his debut in 2011-12 season with the Cavaliers.

