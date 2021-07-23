Football: 'Jadon is a red' - Manchester United sign Sancho on a 5-year deal

Jadon Sancho has completed his transfer to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old winger has marked a five-year contract with an option of an extra year.

He went through his medical once the tournament had been finished, the system of the deal having been concurred toward the end of May and affirmed by the clubs toward the beginning of June.

Jadon Sancho has 22 caps for England since making his debut in 2018

Manchester United attempted to sign Jadon Sancho the previous summer yet couldn't agree. He is the subsequent player to join for the 2021-22 season after the back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton. The deal formally finishes the transfer saga which has continued for almost year and a half.

Jadon Sancho disclosed to United's site: “I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day."

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, said: "Jadon epitomizes the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United."

"He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team. Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level.”