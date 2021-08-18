Football - 'I'm breaking my silence...': Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Real Madrid move

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to the media reports and rumours that he was looking forward to returning to the La Liga club Real Madrid. Taking to his official Instagram, the Juventus star wrote that his "story at Real Madrid has been written".

He also added that such talks are "disrespectful" to both him and "to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff". The Portuguese star said that he is "breaking" his silence as he can't allow people to "keep playing around with my name".

"I'm breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk," said Ronaldo.

It is imperative to note that Ronaldo has been the subject of a series of rumours about his future this summer. One of the Italian paper said that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had offered the 36-year-old to Manchester City.

Another outlet wrote that Paris Saint-Germain were also interested but stepped back once they pulled off the signing of the close season, bringing free agent Lionel Messi to the French capital.

In his statement, Ronaldo wrote, "Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position."

"More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

"My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club. And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for “merengue afición”, an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine," he added.

"As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth," he wrote.

Before Ronaldo's social media statement, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti also said he was not going to take the Juventus forward back to Spain.

Ancelotti said that Real Madrid were not interested in the return of the man who fired the club to four Champions League triumphs.

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We look forward," Ancelotti said on Twitter.

Since moving to Juve in 2018, Ronaldo has won two Serie A titles and one Italian Cup, but has not brought the European glory the Italian club craves.