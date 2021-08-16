Tokyo Paralympics will be held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 fears: Organisers

The organisers of the Tokyo Paralympics have decided to host the Games behind closed doors due to fears of the dreaded coronavirus.

The Games will kick off on August 24 and will go on till September 5.

"More stringent measures will be taken for competitions to be held in these prefectures, including no spectators," organisers said in a joint statement with local and national governments and the International Paralympic Committee.

However, the organisers said that some exceptions will be made for school children, who will be allowed to attend the Games.

But organisers emphasised children would only participate with "safety measures" and "where local authorities or school administrations request this in response to the wishes of parents and others".

The organisers are expected to follow the similar measures which were placed during the Olympics that concluded on August 8.

Earlier, it read that the organisers might go-ahead by just limiting the number of spectators of the Games.